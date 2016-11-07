Stranger danger warning after schoolgirl is approached by man in a van

Schools across the borough have been reminding their pupils about stranger danger after an incident in Wigan.

Youngsters have been urged to be careful when going home from school and to walk in pairs or groups.

It comes after a high school pupil was approached by a stranger.

She got off a bus in Worsley Mesnes and was stopped by a man driving a white van, who asked her to get into the vehicle.

The man was described as being in his early 30s, white and with dark hair.

Police have been informed of the incident, along with schools across the borough.

Anyone with concerns about an incident can call police on 101 or 999.