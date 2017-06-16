Street cordoned off after gas leak

A large section of a busy main road was cordoned off after a gas leak.
Cadent Gas were called to Lord Street in Leigh town centre at around 10.15am after picking up readings of gas at a nearby property.
Police and fire crews also attended the incident, but this is believed to have been as a precaution to get inside the property.
A spokesman for Cadent Gas confirmed that the gas supply has been capped off and the property and surrounding street is now safe.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.