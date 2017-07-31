Strumthing special lined up for village!

August 4 to 6 will see the second annual Parbulele Ukulele Festival come alive in Parbold village.

Organisers decided to bring back the event after last year’s inaugural festival drew big crowds and much positive feedback.

Among the highlights are two evening concerts in the Village Hall on the Friday and Saturday evening, with international bands appearing, one all the way from Rio, and are preceeded by a barbecue.

On Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 5pm there will be local ukulele bands playing in the beer gardens of the Railway, Windmill, Stocks and Wayfarer pubs. And the main stage on Mill Leat will welcome open mic performers on both days. There are barge rides for those wishing to play on board or simply travel the canal.

And as well as using the Rose of Parbold barge, organisers are offering uke lessons to children onboard. There is also a children’s area with bouncy castles and ice cream.

The Martland Brewery is creating a unique beer for the festival called Mr Parbulele which will be available along with Chonkinfeckle Ale. Uke workshops are being run for adult beginners in the village hall while Parbold Junior Strummers Last will open the festival on both days at 11am on the open mic stage.

Tickets for all events and concerts are available from Gary Smith gs.svs-ltd@live.co.uk or phone 0749 533 2770 or pay on the day. Entry to the festival is £3 per day or £5 for the weekend. The concerts are £15, the adult workshops £10 and the children’s are £5.