Students celebrate science project

Wigan sixth formers have been taking part in a science enrichment programme.

Orrell St John Rigby College’s future scientists are involved in the CREST Awards organised by the British Science Association and aimed at inspiring five to 19-year-olds to consider such career options. And the students were said to have produced outstanding research projects in a variety of scientific areas.

The college paid thanks to David Ward from CREST Awards for his inspirational talk and presenting certificates to students. A spokesman said: “The award aims to inspire young people to engage in their own unique research and scientific inquiry. Each student following the future scientist elective will have the opportunity to work at gaining this prestigious award when studying at St John Rigby College.”