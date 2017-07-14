Stunning mix of sounds at pub to help children’s hospice

Acts from across the musical spectrum will come together for a good cause next month to play a pub festival in aid of a children’s hospice.

Promoter John Anderton is once again putting on The Old Springs Music Festival at the popular watering hole of the same name in Orrell, this time with Derian House benefitting.

The second edition of the festival will be bigger and better than last year’s inaugural bash at the Spring Road pub with musical performances running from 1pm until late.

John’s own band The Lone Stars will take to the stage with a mix of classic rock and pop covers along with lashings of Americana from the blues and country scenes.

There will also be performances from Kim and Co, Chelmsford-based blues singer Joe Anderton, traditional Irish music performer Claire Johnson and acoustic musician Aaron Stephenson.

Punk group Anarchy Heroes will rouse the spirit of the 1970s with their loud three-chord rock while Joe Astley will play a rockabilly-infused set covering everything from Elvis to Nirvana.

Many of the acts are known to John through appearing at the regular Live Lounge open mic nights he runs and he says he is excited about the musical mix on offer on August 27 as well as raising money for such a good cause.

John said: “It’s a full mix and a real family day with all the music going on as well. Anarchy Heroes were great last year, they had the full regalia with mohicans and everything, everyone was taking pictures with them.

“I asked the pub landlady to give me a charity and she was interested in Derian House. The more I look into it the more I realise what a great place it is.”

The Old Springs Music Festival is on Sunday August 27 from 1pm with entry £1 on the door. To find out more search for John Anderton on Facebook.