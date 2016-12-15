Suicide of daughter whose dad died in freak accident

A devastated daughter who had struggled to cope with her father’s tragic death in a freak accident took her own life, an inquest has ruled.

Courtney Morley, 28, was deeply affected when her dad, bus driver Darren Morley, died in October 2013 after an accident on his vehicle.

An inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard she often spoke of how much she missed him.

Mr Morley died in a freak accident in 2014 when a bus door slammed shut on him

Her mum Tracey Barker said: “She never came to terms with her dad’s death from the day it happened.”

Miss Morley was found dead in her flat on Norley Hall Avenue, in Norley Hall, on Monday, August 29 after taking an overdose of medication.

She was diagnosed with depression, anxiety and panic attacks after Mr Morley’s death and prescribed medication, but she declined counselling.

She tried to commit suicide in 2014 by taking an overdose, but told her partner and went to A&E, the inquest heard.

Miss Morley’s sister Fallon Ascroft said she was “a bit distressed” when she saw her five days before she died.

She had tried to see her grandfather and was rejected, as her father’s family would not speak to them after his death, Mrs Ascroft said.

Her friend Zoie Walsh saw her two days later and she spoke of wanting to be with her dad.

She said she was “up and down”, playing songs from her dad’s funeral one minute and laughing the next, and told her she had fallen out with her partner Paula Bowhay.

Ms Bowhay told the inquest she had prescriptions for morphine and painkiller tramadol, which Courtney occasionally took.

The inquest also heard a colleague had seen Miss Morley, who worked as a carer, take several tablets the day before she died.

Miss Morley and Ms Bowhay sent text messages on the Sunday and at 11pm Miss Morley told her she had taken tablets and did not want to be here.

Ms Bowhay told the court she took the tablets “quite often” and did not indicate she had taken an overdose.

The next day, she tried to contact Miss Morley but had no response. She could not get in her house so phoned the emergency services at 7pm. Police forced their way in and found Miss Morley’s body.

Tests found the medical cause was an overdose of morphine, with tramadol and anti-depressants also present. Her mobile phone had been wiped clean and letters discovered afterwards revealed she had debt.

Verdict: Suicide.