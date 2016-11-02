Summit for anti-flood measures update

Residents who faced misery and distress in last winter’s floods and those who fear they could be at risk in future from the same are invited to a special borough briefing tomorrow.

Leigh MP Andy Burnham has convened an update meeting on what measures are being taken to prevent further heartbreak from heavy rains and what has been so far done to repair the damage from the last deluge.

The 7pm event at Leigh’s Turnpike Centre will, as with the first of such meetings in the immediate aftermath of the disaster in January, will feature experts from the Environment Agency, United Utilities and Wigan Council.

Several parts of the borough saw homes and businesses under several feet of foul water in the wake of numerous downpours starting last Boxing Day, including Aspull, Poolstock and properties around Lilford Park in Leigh.

Mr Burnham said: “The purpose of the meeting is to hear the results of the investigation into how the flood happened and what steps are being proposed to prevent any repeat.

“That peace of mind is the very least that we owe to people who endured the nightmare of spending Boxing Day in their wellies in their living room.”

The borough, like many parts of the country were battered three times over by storms Desmond, Eva and Frank, with rivers burst their banks and streets, gardens and rooms awash with water.

Precautions already taken in previous years did, however, work.

The dam built at Coppull Lane helped to prevent waters getting at homes traditionally affected by heavy rains.

And a major clearance of storm water drains in the Miry Lane area meant that streets in Springfield often hit by floods were this time spared.