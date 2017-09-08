A Wigan supermarket was targeted by robbers last night who made off empty-handed after a kiosk raid.

Staff at Morrisons on Makerfield Way in Ince called police at around 8.30pm last night (Thursday) reporting two men carrying what were believed to be hammers.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after to find damage caused to the cigarette kiosk as the offenders smashed up the drawers.

According to an anonymous source, terrified staff fled the building and hid behind a skip as the attackers caused chaos in store.

Police say the two would-be robbers left empty-handed and have not yet confirmed which weapons were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 800 555 111.