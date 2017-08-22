Surge in stolen vehicles

Wigan police have been busy this weekend following a spate of vehicle thefts across the borough.

Four cars were stolen between Saturday night and Sunday morning during a number of burglaries in various Wigan locations.

GMP Wigan West sent out an alert to residents on Sunday afternoon following the incidents, despite recovering one of the vehicles.

One of the cars was stolen from a property in Orrell, and police patrols are now focussing on the area.

Amid the thefts, two pushbikes were stolen from a roof rack in Shevington, one is a Black Claude Butler and the other a dark grey Apollo.

An officer wrote on Sunday afternoon: “For other information our response patrols have just been active in the Norley Hall area after an incident - we were looking for a wanted male. Whilst there a possible stolen moped made off from patrols with two people on board.”

On Monday, police revealed that a black and orange mountain bike had also been recovered, although all stickers and distinguishing marks had been removed by the offenders. Officers said they will be able to identify the owner if they come forward by using the bike’s serial number.

Anyone with information of any criminal activity should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.