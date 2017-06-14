Surgery rating improves to ‘good’

A local GP practice has improved its safety rating after being put on a six-month warning from health watchdogs.

Lilford Park Surgery, based at the Leigh Health Centre on the infirmary site, has been rated “good” overall in each category by Care Quality Commission inspectors in its most recent inspection published this week.

In September 2016, the surgery was deemed to “require improvement” but had made progression in “all areas” by the time the watchdog officials returned in April.

The inspectors highlighted particular progress made to risk management and assessment covering problems which may arise from medicine distribution, infection control and medical emergencies, all of which needed improvement at the time of the last inspection.

The report reads: “At this inspection we found that the systems that had been introduced and embedded since September 2016 demonstrated that people were protected by a strong and comprehensive safety system.

“There was a focus on openness, transparency and learning by all team members when things went wrong.

The practice presented a high number of significant events that had been thoroughly investigated since our previous inspection. They demonstrated that learning was achieved and action was taken to reduce the event happening again in the future.”

Patient opinion of the practice is at all-time high, with 97 per cent reporting that the GP gave them “enough time” during appointments, which is well above the Wigan Clinical Commissioning Group average of 89 per cent. Praise was also awarded to the surgery staff’s involvement of the patient in their own treatment, taking on board their wishes and tailoring plans for treatment to suit individual’s needs.

The report said: “Patients told us they felt involved in decision making about the care and treatment they received. They also told us they felt listened to and supported by staff and had sufficient time during consultations to make an informed decision about the choice of treatment available to them.

“Patient feedback from the comment cards we received was also positive and aligned with these views. We also saw that care plans were personalised.”

Due to the positive progression of the surgery, no further action is required. The surgery has been operating from its base at the health centre since 2010 when the complex opened.