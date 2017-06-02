Surgery urged to improve again

A Wigan GP practice is still in need of improvement five months after it was slammed for endangering patient safety by leaving out dangerous materials.

Bradshaw Medical Centre, in Orrell, has been told it “requires improvement”, following a recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

In an inspection published this month, the health watchdog reported that although certain measures had been put in place to improve some areas of the practice since its last inspection in October 2016, there were still concerns relating to patient complaints and staff training logs.

During the review the CQC officer found that not all complaints received were investigated and that the system put in place for recording, handling and responding to complaints was not effective.

A letter written by the chief inspector of general practice at the CQC said: “Improvements were demonstrated in some areas but further improvements were required to evidence that systems were embedded. Overall the practice remains rated as requires improvement.

“Information about services and how to complain was available. Improvements had been made to the quality of care as a result of historic complaints and concerns.

“Our inspection of October 10, 2016 highlighted that there was no system to formally record and monitor verbal comments and concerns.

“This had been recently introduced but was not effective. The practice was able to demonstrate that they complied with the requirements relating thereto although formal documented evidence was limited, specifically in relation to responses to complaints.”

However it was not all bad news for the practice, and inspectors found that the surgery was particularly effective in dealing with vulnerable patients, for which it was praised on a number of occasions throughout the report.

The inspector added: “We saw staff treated patients with kindness and respect and maintained patient and information confidentiality.

“The practice had identified patients who were in need and had ensured that these patients received extra support.

“They included military veterans, carers, patients with learning disabilities, patients with mental health conditions and those with dementia.

“Two members of staff had lead roles in supporting these patients and were able to demonstrate the positive impact it achieved.”

In answering five questions, the inspector reported that the practice was safe, effective and caring but was not well-led or responsive,

Despite the overall rating of “requires improvement”, the report explains how the practice has taken on board serious concerns raised at the previous assessment six months prior.

The report said: “Lead roles had been recently introduced for infection control medicines management and clinical alerts. We saw examples where actions had been taken to improve safety.

“Staff were encouraged and supported to improve themselves and two members of staff in particular had developed and were now a great asset to the practice.

“There was a system and process in place to keep patients safe and safeguarded from abuse.”