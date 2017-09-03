Suspicious blaze at business centre

A wheelie bin was pushed against the door of a business centre and set alight in a suspicious blaze.

Firefighters were called to the Hope Enterprise Centre on Scot Lane at around 8pm on Saturday.

They found offenders had broken into a van and ransacked it and then pushed the bin against a metal door and set it on fire.

The incident left the inside of the building heavily smoke-logged but the fire itself was restricted to the area immediately around the door on the outside.

The crew from Wigan fire station extinguished the flames and then got into the building and used a large fan to draw out all the smoke.

Security employees were on site throughout the operation, which lasted around 20 minutes.

The incident is being treated as suspicious and the crew asked Greater Manchester Police (GMP) to attend.