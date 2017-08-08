‘Swaying’ mum detained at Scholes McDonald’s

A mother was found “swaying” in a fast-food restaurant by police officers investigating reports of a drink-driver, a court heard.

Catherine Ince, 38, was “unstable on her feet” when she was approached by police while looking at a menu at McDonald’s in Scholes.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard the police officers had gone to McDonald’s, off Greenough Street, for coffee when they were informed of a possible drink-driver in the car park at 5.30pm on Thursday, May 18.

Katie Beattie,prosecuting, said they found the car with an empty wine bottle, empty cava bottle and pint glass inside.

They went back inside to check CCTV footage and saw the Vauxhall Astra narrowly missing a pedestrian, hitting a bin and mounting the kerb.

Ince was then seen leaving the vehicle with two small children and going into McDonald’s, the court heard.

Officers found her and she became “aggressive” when taken outside.

Tests showed she had 171 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood - more than double the legal limit of 80 milligrammes.

Ince, of Willow Road, Beech Hill, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

Defending, Rabina Ditta said: “She had drank a large glass of sparkling wine earlier in the afternoon but hadn’t had anything to eat since the night before, which was probably the reason for the high reading.”

She said Ince had also taken medication and felt okay while driving, but became “groggy” while at McDonald’s.

Miss Ditta told the court the pedestrian had walked behind the car while it was reversing and Ince mounted the kerb because the space was too small for her vehicle.

She also contacted McDonald’s about hitting the bin and was told it happened regularly, Miss Ditta said.

Magistrates banned Ince from driving for 20 months. That will be reduced by 20 weeks if she completes a driver rehabilitation course.

Ince must also pay a £180 fine, £85 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.