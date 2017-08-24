Take a bite for Warriors

A Wigan bakery - and customers with a sweet tooth - are doing their bit to support Warriors ahead of the Challenge Cup final.

Galloways is selling special themed cupcakes and shortbread biscuits to back the Cherry And Whites.

They are also decorating the windows of their shops on Market Place and Gidlow Lane in the team’s colours.

One of the displays includes a rugby ball signed by the Warriors players, from a match sponsored by Galloways.

The bakery’s support has already proved to be a hit as Wiganers prepare for the big match against Hull FC at Wembley on Saturday.

Galloways’ senior area manager Graham Simpkin said: “We did it previously when Wigan went to Wembley in 2010. We have done it selectively. We had blue cupcakes for Wigan Athletics previously and the Wigan Warriors cupcakes when they have been in a final.

“We have gone stronger this time with the full window display.

“We are really proud because a lot of our workers in the bakery who produce them by hand are Wigan Warriors fans. It’s really nice that Wigan Warriors fans are baking them and Wigan Warriors fans are buying them.”

The cupcakes and shortbread cost 85p each and will be on sale for a few more days for people looking for a sweet treat and to support their team.

Mr Simpkin said: “The response has been really good. They are really popular.

“People have said they are really pleased that we are supporting Wigan. They are really pleased as a local business that we are supporting a local team.”

But while the themed goodies are available to buy in Galloways shops across Wigan, they are not on sale in all of their shops.

“We didn’t put any in St Helens!” Mr Simpkin said.