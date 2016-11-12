Takeaway fined in hygiene case

A Wigan takeaway has been fined for numerous food hygiene offences in a successful prosecution by the local council.

Chopsticks, of 25 Tunstall Lane, Pemberton, pleaded guilty to 10 food hygiene offences when a representative appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

The offences included failure to provide water to the wash hand basin and sink, cleaning and contamination risk offences.

The food business operator at the time of the offences in December 2015 was Mrs Hua Ying Yu.

Following a routine inspection of the premises by an officer from Wigan Council’s environmental health, which revealed that here was no hot water and insufficient supply of cold water, the business closed voluntarily due to the significant risk of contamination of food.

The business was awarded a 0 food hygiene rating with urgent improvement necessary.

It had previously scored a 1 on the food hygiene rating scheme indicating that major improvement is necessary within the business.

The operator was fined £100 for each of the 10 offences and ordered to pay the full prosecution costs of £1,558 after the justices were satisfied that public money had been spent on this case to ensure the protection of the public.

Coun Kevin Anderson, cabinet member for environment, said: “Whilst we will always work with businesses to support them in complying with legal requirements, where businesses fail to take action to address the issues, then legal action must be considered.

“In this particular matter, in view of the seriousness of the offences, a prosecution was deemed necessary.”