Takeaway owner in terrifying Samurai attack

A takeaway owner has spoken of the terrifying moment a weapon-wielding masked man burst in and shouted vile racist abuse at staff.

Mohsi Nanna, who runs Bombay Blaze in Atherton, says the man had a large Samurai-type sword and launched into a foul-mouthed and sickening tirade about Muslims.

Damage to the counter and the ordering equipment at Bombay Blaze

Police, including armed officers, were called to the shocking incident at the Market Street takeaway, which happened shortly before 9pm on Sunday.

Mr Nanna says the intruder started hacking at objects within the premises with the blade which was around three feet long, damaging the counter and ordering machine.

He was clearly under the influence of alcohol and left a few minutes before Greater Manchester Police (GMP) arrived on the scene.

The incident has left Mr Nanna stunned and appalled.

He said: “I feel totally insecure, this is not good at all. To be honest I don’t have any words for this.

“It shouldn’t be like this. We are trying to do business here. Everybody comes in here.

“At first I just thought he was a bit drunk but the sword was really big and when he started swearing and shouting about Muslims and telling us to get out of the country I realised this was a very serious issue.”

Mr Nanna says the intruder was around six feet tall, white and wearing a combat jacket and dark trousers. He also thought he might have been wearing boots but could not be sure.

Mr Nanna said the business next door was also alarmed enough by what was happening to call the police.

He now intends to fit CCTV in the business following the ordeal and thanked a passer-by who got out of a car to check that he was OK.

GMP said they were called at around 9pm on Sunday to reports of a man with a sword entering the takeaway and being racially abusive towards members of staff.

The police said it did not look like the intruder had assaulted anyone and nothing had been stolen from the business.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to ring police on 101, quoting incident number 2093 for October 8, or call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.