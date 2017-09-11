Talented actors set for Jane Eyre musical

A talented Wigan schoolgirl is to reprise her title role in a new production of Jane Eyre.



Lauren Brindle from Winstanley beat off strong competition at open auditions to retain her previous role from the North Wales production for Anne Dalton’s brand new musical at The Guild Hall, in Preston next month.

Lizzie Baxendale as Miss Temple



Twelve-year-old Lauren, a pupil at the Deanery High School, will be joined on stage by Lizzie Baxendale from Orrell who plays Miss Temple.

Lizzie is no stranger to celebrity, being the daughter of Wigan’s very own Willy Wonka, Andy Baxendale The Sweet Consultant, who has recently starred in the popular BBC 2 series ‘The Sweet Makers’.



Lizzie began her stage career at an early age, studying dance and performing arts with Chris Wolfenden and at Wigan’s Winstanley College whilst performing in venues around the country in touring productions of David Copperfield, Christmas Carol and Peter Pan.



After her appearance in Jane Eyre is due to take on the role of Eva Lawrence in the 25th Anniversary Production of Anne Dalton’s ‘Her Benny’ at Liverpool’s Royal Court.



In her short career so far, Lauren has sung with Wigan Youth Choir, Halle Children’s Choir and appeared as a soloist on Paul Duffy’s latest album.



Writer and director, Anne Dalton, said: “Lauren has just the right combination of spirit and vulnerability, I know audiences will be captivated by her. She’s an exceptional singer who brings young Jane Eyre vividly to life.”



Jane’s search for family, belonging and love, and all the laughter, tears and romance you could wish for are in this faithful adaptation of Charlotte Bronte’s classic novel.

Add to this amazing arrangements of Anne’s score by celebrated arranger, Greg Last, whose West End credits include Buddy and Dreamboats and Petticoats and you have theatre at its best.

Anne believes the collaboration with Greg has resulted in her best work yet.



The large, full stage company numbers are being polished and the final touches applied to beautiful backdrops and fabulous costumes.



Lizzie will be stepping back in time to portray Miss Temple, the kindly Victorian school teacher who takes the young Jane Eyre under her wing at Lowood School.



Her dad Andy said: “I’m immensely proud of Lizzie appearing in this fantastic new musical. She has worked extremely hard and deserves her success.



“As a national sweet consultant it’s strange to think that her character in Jane Eyre would have been familiar with all the Victorian sweets I was making in ‘The Sweet Makers’!”



Tickets for Jane Eyre (October 4-7) and Her Benny (Jan 25 - Feb 10) are available from www.prestonguildhall.co.uk (01772 804444) and www. royalcourtliverpool.com (0151 709 4321) respectively.