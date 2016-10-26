Talented musician Zoe set to mingle with stars

A young musician will rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the industry when she competes for a top national award.

St John Rigby College student Zoe Unsworth, 17, has made it through to the finals of the youth category in the prestigious Unsigned Music Awards to be held later tomorrow in London.

Zoe, from Leigh, is one of just four young artists to be shortlisted for the prize after impressing a star-studded panel including Eurovision Song Contest winner Sandi Shaw, music moguls and industry executives.

Zoe entered the competition after spotting an advert for it on social media and admits she was shocked to be nominated for the final stage at The Troxy Theatre in the capital.

She said: “This is definitely one of the biggest things I’ve done. I thought I would enter so I sent a couple of my own songs off and got an email back to say I was in the final four.

“I was a bit shocked, I didn’t expect anything to come from it. There’s going to be a lot of music industry people and celebrities there and it’s great they will be listening to my music.

“It’s a win for me just getting to the final four and being this near to an award. To win would just be a bonus.

“It’s getting my name out there and getting a bit more exposure. I really want to put my songs out on a wider scale so people can hear and hopefully like them.”

The glamorous prize-giving bash, which receives thousands of entries in its various categories each year, will be hosted by Laura Whitmore who is currently on Strictly Come Dancing and national radio DJ Chris Stark.

Zoe, who is studying A-level music and BTEC music technology at the Gathurst college, has become well-known for her singing voice in the borough, appearing at public events such as the Wigan Christmas lights switch-on and the Mayor’s annual charity ball.

She wrote her first song aged 12 and currently has two singles, Selfish Love and Need You Here, available to buy online.

She classes her music as pop with a hint of soul influence and says she is inspired by artists including Amy Winehouse and Aretha Franklin.

Zoe is currently finishing a new song and hopes to head into the studio at Ed’s Music in Blackrod soon to record and produce it.

Zoe is in the final of the Youth Music Award at the Unsigned Music Awards, to be held at The Troxy Theatre in London on Thursday.

To find out more about her music, follow her on Twitter @zoeumusic