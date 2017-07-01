Tasers doubled in terror fight

The number of Wigan police officers trained in the use of tasers is to be doubled, following the recent terror attacks.

The announcement, which will see the number rise to 1,100 and will cost over £1m, was made by Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins.

Each officer selected to undergo training will now go through a rigorous assessment process, to ensure that they are suitable to carry a taser.

Mr Hopkins said: “The threat level we are facing is significant as we have seen from recent atrocities in our city and in the capital. We have seen attacks targeting innocent people in crowded places using knives, causing death and serious injury.

“I believe it is necessary to increase the number of specially trained officers authorised to carry tasers. This is necessary in order to better protect the people and officers of Greater Manchester.

“Keeping our communities safe is our number one priority and this uplift will allow us to better equip officers to respond to the increasing threat of terrorism and serious crime.

“It is often the case that just having a taser officer present can diffuse a threatening situation without them actually having to use it or get involved in a physical confrontation.

“This was not a decision taken lightly and we have consulted with and worked very closely with the Police Federation and the Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime.

“We have received unilateral support from both for the decision to better protect the public and officers.”