Taxi office bite yob arrested

A man has been arrested after a woman was bitten in Wigan.

At about 7.10pm on Tuesday 29 November 2016, the 21-year-old woman was inside Bluestar Taxis on Wallgate, when a man approached her, grabbed her, and bit her ear before fleeing.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Following a CCTV appeal by police, a 24-year-old man presented himself at Wigan Police Station and was arrested on suspicion of assault.

He has been bailed until 16 February 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2284 of 29/11/16, or the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Related article Police release CCTV footage after woman is bitten in Wigan