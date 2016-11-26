Teaching‘legend’ mourned

Staff and students at a leading Wigan college have united to pay tribute to a much loved teacher who died earlier this week.

A touching statement issued by Winstanley College described Elaine Mulroy as a “legend” and said she would be sorely missed.

The college - consistently ranked as one of the best in the country - is inviting students to sign a book of condolence that will be passed on to Mrs Mulroy’s family.

Mrs Mulroy, who lived in Parbold, was head of politics and assistant principal before retiring earlier this year.

Past and present pupils have taken to social media to leave their own tributes in response to the college’s statement posted on Thursday.

It reads: “Today we lost a Winstanley legend when Elaine Mulroy passed away in the early hours. Many, many students and staff have had their lives enriched and their spirits lifted through meeting Elaine.

“Students have had their social consciousness and political beliefs shaped by her amazing teaching.

“Staff have had their parties enlivened and their discussions made more incisive and to be frank, more irreverent by her (loud!) contributions. She will be sorely missed for her intelligence, her humour and her zest for life. Our thoughts are with her husband Paul and her children Catherine and Michael at this difficult time.”

Contributions to the book of condolence can be handed in at the college’s reception or emailed to admissions@winstanley.ac.uk.

Andy Jones posted on Facebook: “A wonderful teacher who made everyone so fun.

“She inspired me, as she did so many others. A great loss. Sincere condolences to those close to her, she was a true one off.”

Catherine Fleetwood posted: “So sad to hear this news. Elaine taught me politics between 2004 and 2006. ‘Legend’ gets banded out so often these days but Elaine really was.

“She was one of the main reasons I went on to study politics at university. A really sad, huge loss.” Caroline Cotterall said: “Elaine was a remarkable woman who inspired so many. She will be sorely missed for her humour, passion and drive which pushed her students to achieve their potential. I’ll be forever grateful.”