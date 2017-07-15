Teams compete in Toby's memory

The family of a teenage boy who died in a tragic accident will hold their fifth annual fundraiser this weekend.

Tomorrow will be the fifth edition of the Toby Hart Football Tournament which raises funds for Toby’s Gift and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust. This year Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, is set to open proceedings.

Toby, who lived in Lowton and was a former pupil at the High School, was 16 when he fell from cliffs during a family holiday in Cornwall in July 2012, days before his 17th birthday.

His parents Sally and Graham set up the Toby’s Gift cause to raise awareness for organ donation, after Toby saved a number of lives with his.

The football tournament is taking place this Sunday, July 16 when 14 teams, playing across two leagues, will battle it out to become the champion and take home the coveted trophy.

Dad Graham said: "Well its that time of year again folks for Toby's 7 a side footy Tournament. Can you believe it'll be 5 years."

The event - held at Lowton CE High School on Newton Road and will start at 10am. There will be refreshment stalls selling burgers, hot dogs, cakes and drinks. Members of the public are invited to come and watch the tournament.

Anyone attending the event has been advised to allow extra time due to road disruptions as the IronMan race will take place tomorrow across the borough.

For more information on the event or to make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/graham-hart6