Teen searched web for suicide methods before death

A Wigan teen found dead in woodland from a cocktail of tablets had used the internet to research pain-free ways to kill himself.

Sixteen-year-old Jason Monks went on his laptop to ask “what is the most painless way to die?” and “is it painful dying from a sleeping pill overdose?” an inquest heard.

The hearing at Bolton Coroner’s Court was told he also looked at the answers to similar questions on an online forum on March 27.

Weeks earlier, he had also searched for information about “how to get over an ex-girlfriend”.

Three days before his 17th birthday Jason’s body was found in a “makeshift den” in Borsdane Woods in Hindley, where he may have been sleeping.

A post-mortem examination found he died from poisoning due to the combination of morphine, tramadol and zoplicone.

They were among several drugs found in his body, most of which had been prescribed to relatives or were available to buy over the counter.

The inquest heard Jason may have swallowed up to 63 tablets, but it was not possible to say exactly how many or when they were taken.

Jason had a troubled childhood and a history of behavioural problems, the inquest was told.

He was adopted at the age of eight, along with his younger brother, by Lynn and Stephen Monks.

The Wigan and Leigh College student excelled academically, was in the army cadets and had a part-time job at Domino’s Pizza.

Mrs Monks, of Athol Crescent, Hindley Green, said she was “very proud” of him.

But in the months before his death, he became distant and had problems with girlfriends.

She later found out he had not attended college for four weeks, despite setting off each morning.

Mrs Monks last saw Jason at 7.45am on March 28, when he said he was going to college.

He failed to return, but his parents thought he may have been at work so did not raise the alarm, the inquest heard.

His body was found by an off-duty doctor and her brother out walking in the woods.

Assistant coroner Timothy Brennand recorded a verdict of suicide.