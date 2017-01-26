Teen ‘sexually assaulted’ friends at student party

A young woman was raped in Wigan by a friend who later also sexually molested three other women and a young man, it has been claimed.

Their alleged attacker, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has gone on trial at Liverpool Crown Court denying a string of 11 offences.

The defendant, who was 16 and 17 years old at the time of the alleged offences, first struck on March 7, 2015, claimed Neville Biddle, prosecuting.

After a night out with a woman friend they shared a bed at the home of one of her relatives and when he repeatedly asked to have sex she refused.

She rolled over in the hope he would leave her alone but he climbed on top of her and raped her, he alleged.

A month later she was again in his company, this time in Standish, and he allegedly sexually abused her again.

Mr Biddle told the jury that on May 8 that year he climbed into bed with a 20-year-old woman, who was feeling sick after a party, and sexually molested her.

Later another young woman and 19-year-old man also got into the bed and he sexually abused them both. Someone came into the room and the defendant ran out and the police were notified.

Nearly a year later, on March 24 this year, he was at a student party in Ashton-in-Makerfield where he sexually assaulted another woman, claimed Mr Biddle.

The case continues