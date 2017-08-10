Teen told JPs: I was off my head

A Wigan teen threatened his stepfather with two kitchen knives and claimed he had a gun after a taking a cocktail of drugs and alcohol.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard how Jordan Thompson swung at David Winstanley with a 6in chef knife, before smashing windows and making claims of having a gun.

The 19-year-old of New Street, Platt Bridge, narrowly avoided prison after being handed a suspended sentence for affray and criminal damage, for the incident which took place in late April.

The court was told that Thompson had been out drinking with his stepdad Mr Winstanley earlier in the day, but stayed in the pub after Mr Winstanley went home.

It was a while afterwards, still in the pub, that Thompson was told of the apparent death of one of his stepdad’s close friends, and rushed home to tell him.

Mr Winstanley was in bed by this time, and understandably refused to return to the pub so late on.

But he then heard banging downstairs, and after going to investigate, found his stepson trying to put the windows through.

Thompson was stood outside the property and was visibly enraged, red-faced and gesticulating towards Mr Winstanley whilst shouting “You fat ****, let’s have it,” all the while brandishing two kitchen knives.

Prosecuting, Katie Beattie told justices that Thompson had visited his grandmother’s house nearby and taken the knives, before returning to the property.

Thompson then exacerbated matters further by ringing the police himself and claiming: “I have a gun and I’m going to shoot them all.”

Thompson later admitted in police interviews that he had taken cocaine an ecstasy during the day, as well as alcohol. In his own admissions to police: “I was off my head.”

For the charges of affray and criminal damage, magistrates handed Thompson a suspended 16 week prison sentence.

He must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay a total of £365 in costs.