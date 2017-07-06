Teenage cyclists in collision with car in Wigan town centre

Two teenagers were taken to hospital after a collision with a car.

The 14-year-old boys were both riding one bicycle when the incident happened at 5.55pm on Wednesday on Hallgate, near Wigan bus station.

The police and ambulance service were called and the road was closed.

The teenagers’ injuries have not been disclosed, but they were both taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

A police spokesman said the driver remained at the scene and had not been arrested.