Teenager assaulted and robbed at Wigan cash point

Police are appealing for information after a man was robbed in Wigan.

At around 8.35pm on Tuesday (November 23), an 18-year-old man was approached by six men after he withdrew money from a cash machine at the Smithy Green Precinct, Ince.

One of the men kicked and punched the 18-year-old and stole a quantity of cash from him.

The group then made off along an alleyway at the side of the nearby KFC restaurant.

The men in the group are all described as being around 18-years-old.

The man who assaulted and robbed the victim was white, of medium build, with short dark hair.

He was wearing a light-coloured top and light-coloured bottoms.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Detective Constable Jon Quigley, of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “This was a frightening attack which left the victim extremely shaken.

“I am appealing to any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or 0161 856 5307 and quote the reference number 2336 of 22/11/16, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.