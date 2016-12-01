Ten pictures from the archives

Old pictures are like a time machine.
Take a glimpse into the past with these 10 pictures from the wigantoday archives.
We’ve got thousands of pictures going back more than 50 years and we’ll be bringing you a selection every month. Enjoy.
Old pictures are like a time machine.
Take a glimpse into the past with these 10 pictures from the wigantoday archives.
We’ve got thousands of pictures going back more than 50 years and we’ll be bringing you a selection every month. Enjoy.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.