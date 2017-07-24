Tenants’ flourishing garden designs triumph again

Borough residents are celebrating an award for their “dreamy nostalgia”-themed garden at the RHS Tatton Flower Show.

Wilf and Sue Ford, Alan Harper and other tenants of Sussex Close, Hindley, scooped silver gilt.

Their garden is a beautiful river scene with a rowing boat and jetty, reminiscent of years gone by.

They’ve come a long way from a group of amateur gardeners and were only one point away from getting gold.

They have now been invited to the RHS show for four consecutive years and have won silver once and silver gilt three times.

Wilf said: “Friends, family and neighbours have all worked hard.

“We want to say a big thank you to Borsdane Avenue Pharmacy who have sponsored us and given us so much support to get here.”