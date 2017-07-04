The £43m health service transformation plan

A further bid to transform frontline health and social care services in the borough - totalling £42.3m over three years - is set to be submitted.

But council and NHS bosses had initially drawn up blueprints which requested around £59m from Greater Manchester’s health transformation fund.

In a series of meetings since April the package has been slimmed down to incorporate a £24m request for the current year, another £16.1m the following year and £2.2m for 2019-20.

An extra month to submit the fine-tuned application is being requested from the borough council’s executive, which meets on Thursday.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, adult social care cabinet member, is being asked to submit formally the bid after it is considered by the health and wellbeing board on July 12.

Will Blandamer, the local authority’s assistant director of reform and transformation, said in a report to councillors that the initial financial request was “significantly above” what had been previously reported to the transformation programme.

Councillors have been told that these discussions, by a tactical programme board, also decided that the bid should be put forward in July, instead of June as originally envisaged.

He added: “The board also agreed that the proposal should not be submitted with a value in excess of that already indicated.”

Seven key themes will be addressed by the transformation funding.

One of the biggest aims is to reduce “activity and costs” at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Wigan and Leigh infirmaries.

Its slice of the funding is at least £19.2m.

Another £7.3m is being sought under the Housing for Health initiative and more than £5.5m could be invested in life course programme such as Age Well, Live Well and Start Well.

Work on developing a more integrated mental health service might see £960,568 and telemedicine and health records projects want an additional £2.54m.

Staff are on notice that there will a significant degree of workplace reformation, in primary care, support services and the Healthier Wigan Partnership, while deciding how the charity and voluntary sectors can contribute.

Earlier this year health and social care authorities, including the council, hospitals, Wigan Clinical Commissioning Group, and Bridgewater Community Healthcare and North West Boroughs NHS foundation trusts.