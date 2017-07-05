The bells ring out in memory of Ellen

Church bells rang out in memory of murdered teenager Ellen Higginbottom in a touching tribute organised by a fellow college student.

A quarter peal of bells was heard at Standish Parish Church in a memorial lasting around 45 minutes this morning (Wednesday).

Ellen Higginbottom

The driving force behind the idea was bell-ringer Michael Barr, who also went to Winstanley College and knew Ellen through her boyfriend Ryan Warren.

The body of 18-year-old Ellen was found at Orrell Water Park last month, with a post-mortem finding she died of multiple wounds to her neck.

Michael said: "I just wanted to do something and thought this would be a nice thing to do."