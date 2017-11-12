The borough falls silent to honour its war heroes

The borough bowed its collective head in respect as Remembrance Sunday was once again marked.



The fallen heroes of past wars, the brave survivors who lived through unimaginable horrors and those present day armed services personnel who are prepared to put their lives on the line to keep Britain’s citizens safe were all honoured at ceremonies across Wigan and Leigh.

Standards were lowered on Remembrance Sunday

The biggest event took place in Wigan town centre and saw a procession through the streets involving veterans, serving members of the armed forces, uniformed organisations and civic dignitaries.

The parade started at the town hall, the mayor Coun Bill Clarke taking the salute en route, and culminated in a ceremony at Wigan Parish Church’s war memorial where the Mayor laid a wreath on behalf of Wigan citizens and he was followed by representatives of other organisations.

The Last Post was sounded and a two-minute silence was observed at 11am before a service was held inside the church.

The borough communities of Abram, Ashton, Aspull, Atherton, Hindley, Ince, Leigh, Lowton, Platt Bridge, Shevington, Standish, Tyldesley all hosted their own services at memorials, some involving processions too, at the same time in the morning.

At all the ceremonies, civic leaders laid poppy wreaths in memory of the fallen.

Golborne also held a parade and service in the afternoon, enabling the Mayor to attend two Remembrance events in the day.

The Deputy Mayor, Coun Sue Greensmith, was the local authority’s senior representative at the Leigh procession.

A further ceremony took place at Westwood Cemetery, Ince, on Saturday where Coun Lynne Holland laid a wreath and Rev Mike Greenwood, a retired vicar from Ashton, said prayers.

The borough’s neighbours in Skelmersdale also marked the anniversary with a parade and ceremony.

But of course it was on November 11 1918 that World War One ended and so there were also events in the borough on Saturday: Armistice Day.

Shoppers visiting the Galleries arcade’s Atherton Square were reminded of the anniversary by the 12-piece Caledonia Pipe Band who were guest performers for more than three hours.

The first 50 visitors to listen to the band were hospitably given a free hot drink.