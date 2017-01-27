The Lisa Nandy column: ‘Schools facing funding crisis’

There has been a lot of coverage of the crisis in our NHS recently with many experts highlighting that the situation is unsustainable.

Our hospitals are not the only public service currently creaking under the strain of six years of Tory cuts and just last week headteachers revealed shocking details about the choices they are being forced to make in our schools.

Our schools in Wigan consistently do well, with dedicated staff doing their very best for our children. But just as our hospitals are starting to show the signs of strain, schools are also being forced into impossible decisions.

The National Association of Head Teachers surveyed more than 1,000 schools and found that the number of schools in deficit has more than doubled in just 18 months, rising from 8 per cent to 18 per cent. More than 80 per cent of the Head Teachers who were surveyed said they were saving money by cutting back on important equipment and over 70 per cent said they feared budgets would be unsustainable by 2019.

The current funding crisis is the result of a series of dreadful decisions by Tory Ministers who have spent huge sums of money on pursuing pet projects like free schools, creating new schools in areas where no places are needed wasting millions at a time when good schools across the country are struggling to balance their books.

It was only ever going to be a matter of time before we started seeing our public services under real pressure after the Tories ignored warnings from independent experts about the size and time scale of the cuts to public spending. Education is not simply a cost on a balance sheet, it is an investment in our young people. Ministers should listen to the warnings of headteachers before it is too late.

This week is Cervical Cancer Prevention Week and charities are urging women aged between 25 and 64 to make sure they are being screened.

There has been a drop in the number of women taking up cervical screening and the figures are at a 19 year low. This means that each year, more women are being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

To illustrate the scale of the challenge, over one million women in England did not take up their right to cervical screening last year. Over 220,000 UK women are diagnosed with cervical abnormalities each year and over 3,200 diagnosed with cervical cancer. Tragically, this disease robs us of 890 women every single year, even though, if caught, it can be treated and the outlook for so many people who are diagnosed is good. These figures illustrate why it is vital for us all to encourage each other to make sure women are up to date with their screening, every three years for those aged 25-49 and every five years after that.

It is crucial that as many people as possible are aware of the importance of screening and reduce the risk of cancer robbing us of our loved ones. Please take five minutes to book a test or remind the women in your life, before it is too late.