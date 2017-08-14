The search is on for St Helens' quirkiest cycle routes

A guide revealing St Helens' most unusual bike rides suggested by the cyclists who discovered them is being compiled as part of a project to mark bike hire scheme Bike & Go's fourth birthday.

A guide revealing St Helens' most unusual bike rides is being compiled as part of a project to mark bike hire scheme Bike & Go's fourth birthday.

The #MyFavBikeRide Guide will celebrate the best ‘off the beaten track’ places to cycle in England and Scotland - the two countries in which Bike & Go operates - with the aim of trying to encourage those who rarely use a bike to get back on two wheels this summer.

Local cyclists are being called on to reveal their own favourite routes that people wouldn’t necessarily find on cycle maps. It could be a tour of the region’s best coffee shops, an ‘alternative history’ bike ride, or even the best view of the local area from an unlikely standpoint. It just needs to be as fun and as quirky as possible.

The suggestions will then be compiled into an online guide which will be made available on the Bike & Go website.

David O’ Leary, director of Bike & Go, said: “In the four years that Bike & Go has been operating, our bikes have been used for thousands of bike rides by cyclists of all levels.

“Conversations with our users have revealed that many people like going for a casual bike ride, but need new ideas as to where to cycle to.

“We know there are many seasoned cyclists out there who have a wealth of experience that can be shared with those who perhaps don’t cycle quite as often. We’re appealing to them to suggest some interesting and fun bike ride ideas that will let cyclists experience the local area from a different viewpoint, while still enjoying all the benefits that cycling can bring.”

Bike & Go offers bike hire facilities from almost 70 participating train stations across much of the North West, North East and Yorkshire, East and South East of England, and Scotland, with more locations opening this year.

Last year the scheme was praised by a UK division of the travel giant TripAdvisor when it was included in a list of the top seven bicycle hire companies drawn up by its subsidiary rental company Holiday Lettings.

To hire a Bike & Go bike, users need to register their card details online, which they can do via smart phones, tablets, or at home, and pay the annual £10 subscription fee. They will then receive a user number via email which will allow immediate bike hire at £3.80 per 24 hours whilst they wait for their Bike & Go membership card. Bikes can then be returned to any participating train station.

To suggest a bike ride, tweet @UKBikeandGo using the hashtag #MyFavBikeRide. Alternatively, email your suggestion to info@bikeandgo.co.uk by Sunday August 20. All suitable entries will be compiled into the online guide.