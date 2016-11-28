Thermoseal eyes up another trophy

A Wigan-based manufacturer is set to compete with entrepreneurs and businesses from across the UK after being shortlisted for an Amazon Growing Business Award.

Fresh from its success from being named Exporter of the Year at the borough’s business awards, Thermoseal of Martland Mill now has its sights on more trophies for the cabinet later this week.

Thermoseal's base

It has been nominated for the Export Champion of the Year prize at the competition whose climax comes at The Brewery in London on Wednesday.

The manufacturer of insulated glass components is up against companies including Crawford Healthcare in Cheshire, Kendal Nutricare in Cumbria and Magic Whiteboard from Worcester for the accolade.

The company was nominated for the Export Champion of the Year award following a stellar year in which the business expanded its operation in Wigan to hold seven warehouses and an apprenticeship program to train the next generation of staff.

Manufacturing machinery and components for the production of double and triple glazed window units, Thermoseal Group now exports to 22 countries having increased its international business by 100 per cent since January.

Thermoseal Group’s marketing manager Samantha Hill said: “To be shortlisted for an award of this magnitude is a fantastic achievement for the business and we’re really looking forward to the big event on November 30.

“The Amazon Growing Business Awards is the ultimate recognition for any entrepreneur or small business in the UK and we’re really proud to be shortlisted alongside some fantastic business minds.

“Doug Gurr, UK country manager at Amazon, said: “It is a real pleasure to be part of celebrating the hard work and ingenuity of Britain’s small business community through the Amazon Growing Business Award.

“There was great competition to make it onto the shortlist in each category, and I want to congratulate all the successful entrepreneurs who are building growing businesses, creating jobs, increasing Britain’s exports and constantly innovating. I wish them all the best of luck on the awards night.”