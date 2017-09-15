Thieves flee from supermarket empty-handed

Raiders left empty-handed when they targeted a supermarket early this morning.

The emergency services were called at around 1am when would-be thieves broke into Asda, on Bolton Road, Atherton.

They activated a smoke cloak as part of the security system and fled empty-handed.

Police are investigating but no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 80 of September 15.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.