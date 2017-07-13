Thieving pair jailed after garage raid

Two Wigan men have been jailed after they were caught breaking into a garage.

James Aherne, 19, of Lambton Road, Pemberton, and 21-year-old Thomas Stewart, of City Road, also of Pemberton, were jailed for 22 weeks and 26 weeks in prison, respectively.

Thomas Stewart

The pair were arrested on Tuesday, July 4, after a garage on City Road was broken into.

Police were despatched to the scene and both men were arrested.

They were then charged with burglary as well as other associated offences and were kept in custody until sentencing last week.

A spokesman for Greater Mancherster Police said: “Police were quick to respond and stopped two males close by, the males were searched and found to have with them property stolen from the burglary.”