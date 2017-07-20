Three hurt in town centre collision

Three women were treated for minor injuries after a multiple car collision on a busy Wigan main road.
Emergency services were called to reports of a crash between a grey BMW X1, green Ford Focus and blue Toyota Yaris on Beech Hill Avenue, Beech Hill, shortly after 4pm on Thursday.
The road was closed for a period while the debris was cleared and the three casualties treated at the scene by paramedics. None went to hospital.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.