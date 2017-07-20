Three hurt in town centre collision

Have your say

Three women were treated for minor injuries after a multiple car collision on a busy Wigan main road.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash between a grey BMW X1, green Ford Focus and blue Toyota Yaris on Beech Hill Avenue, Beech Hill, shortly after 4pm on Thursday.

The road was closed for a period while the debris was cleared and the three casualties treated at the scene by paramedics. None went to hospital.