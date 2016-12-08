Three men burst into couple’s bedroom before attacking and robbing them

Police are appealing for witnesses after a couple were attacked in their home.

On the evening of Wednesday, November 30, between 10.30pm and 11pm, a man, 26, and a woman, 23, were in bed at home on Walthew Lane in Platt Bridge.

The necklace that was stolen

They heard banging at the front door and, as the man got out of bed, three men burst into the bedroom. One pushed him onto the bed and punched him in the face, whilst another searched the drawers and cupboards.

The third man, who was armed with a dumbbell, snatched a gold necklace from the woman’s neck and all three then fled.

The necklace is described as gold with a cross and a gold doll wearing a baseball cap.

The offenders are described as:

First offender: white, late 20s-early 30s, 5ft 10-11in tall, stocky build and a spoke with a Manchester accent. He was wearing a navy shell tracksuit with the hood up, a dark bubble style gilet over it. He had a black coloured neck warmer pulled up over his nose.

Second offender: white, 26-27-years-old, 6ft tall, of slim build. He was wearing a full dark grey tracksuit with hood up and a black neck warmer pulled up over his nose.

Third offender: white, early 30s, over 6ft tall, very slim build, pronounced cheekbones, shaved head with ginger coloured hair around the sides. He was wearing a dark green jumper which had pulled up over his face.

Detective Constable Chris Waddicar of GMP’s Wigan Borough said: “A couple were attacked in their own bedroom by three men intent on stealing whatever they could.

“To snatch a necklace from someone’s neck whilst threatening them with a dumbbell is despicable and if you know who is responsible, I urge you to contact police.

“The necklace is very distinctive so if someone offers you one matching this description please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7292, 101 quoting incident number 2007 of 01/12/16 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.