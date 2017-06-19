Top 10 revealed in curry house of the year competition

Come on all you curry connoisseurs – we need you to pick your overall winner.
You’ve sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of your favourite local spice restaurants and ground them down to the supreme top 10. Now you tell us who deserves to be crowned curry house of the year
To vote, use the coupon printed in the Wigan Post every day this week and also next week. Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, July 7, 2017.
TOP TEN FINALISTS
The Raj, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan
Cinnamon Indian Cuisine, Preston Road,Wigan
India Lounge, Vauxhall Road, Wigan
Rivaj of India, Mossy Lea Road, Wigan
Mahabharat Restaurant, Market Street, Wigan
Taste of Bengal, High Street, Wigan
Basmati Resturant, Wigan Lane, Wigan
Moghul Tandoori, King Street, Wigan
Indian Delight, Wigan Lane, Wigan
Babar Elephant, Upholland Road, Billinge
