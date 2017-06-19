Top 10 revealed in curry house of the year competition

Come on all you curry connoisseurs – we need you to pick your overall winner.

You’ve sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of your favourite local spice restaurants and ground them down to the supreme top 10. Now you tell us who deserves to be crowned curry house of the year

To vote, use the coupon printed in the Wigan Post every day this week and also next week. Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, July 7, 2017.

TOP TEN FINALISTS

The Raj, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan

Cinnamon Indian Cuisine, Preston Road,Wigan

India Lounge, Vauxhall Road, Wigan

Rivaj of India, Mossy Lea Road, Wigan

Mahabharat Restaurant, Market Street, Wigan

Taste of Bengal, High Street, Wigan

Basmati Resturant, Wigan Lane, Wigan

Moghul Tandoori, King Street, Wigan

Indian Delight, Wigan Lane, Wigan

Babar Elephant, Upholland Road, Billinge