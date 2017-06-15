Tots show lots of kindness

The charitable actions of three Wigan youngsters have touched the heart of the borough following the Manchester terror attack.

Millie Woodham, aged six, along with Eden and Freddie Guy, aged five and seven respectively, were out playing when they decided to raise money for the victims of last month’s arena bombing which claimed 22 lives and injured scores more.

The three good Samaritans were playing on a grass verge in Winstanley close to their nan’s house, but soon returned to retrieve colouring pencils and paper to draw in the sun.

Megan Woodham, Millie’s mum, said: “My niece came running in and said ‘the lady said she will give us some pennies’.

“Me and my sister went to check as we thought it was strange that a lady was offering pennies to three young children.” But as the two mums headed outside, they found that their children had been creating hand-drawn pictures and picking plants to sell to passers-by to raise money for the Manchester victims.

Megan added: “As strangers walked past my daughter said ‘hello, we are just wondering if you want to buy some flowers or a picture so we can raise pennies for the Manchester bombing? If you don’t have any pennies you can take them for free.’

“Obviously the generous people of Winstanley have helped them to raise some money.”

All in all the charitable youngsters made £6.87 from Winstanley residents in 20 minutes.

“This isn’t a lot of money whatsoever, but it’s the thought that counts,” added the proud mum.

“These little people should have no idea about the terrorism which is happening so close to home, but they decided they wanted to help all of those affected. “They absolutely melt my heart by what they did.

Megan collected the money and donated it via JustGiving to The British Red Cross Society.

The Red Cross helps people in crisis, whoever and wherever they are.

When there is a crisis in the UK, like a terror attack, it supports the emergency services and local authorities to help those most affected.

It has a network of volunteers and staff trained to support people in these situations with both practical and emotional support.

In Manchester, Red Cross volunteers and staff provided ambulance support to local hospitals, set up a rest centre at the city’s Etihad Stadium, and provided practical and emotional support to those affected.