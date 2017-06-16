Town celebrates glam rock star Marc Bolan

Marc Bolan and T-Rex fans from across Europe will “Get It On” in Wigan tomorrow - 40 years on from their idol’s tragic demise.

Aficionados of the Metal Guru will be heading to the Rose Club, on Cale Lane, New Springs, for a glam-tastic celebration of Bolan’s cut-short career.

Marc Bolan

Aspull-based Mark Sheehan is behind the convention, which has attracted attention from the “length and breadth of the UK” and continental Europe.

Leading tribute act Too Rex is set to travel down from Glasgow and the glam-influenced DJ Shades will keep the floor filled later with homages to Bolan, who died when his Austin Mini GT crashed into a tree in London on September 16 1977.

The star, whose real name was Mark Feld, was aged just 29.

Mark, who runs a double glazing firm by day, said: “It’s been going well and we’ve still got a few tickets left, which we should sell easily on the door.

“This year is obviously the 40th anniversary of Marc’s death and the interest has remained high.”

Bolan himself played Wigan at the former Ritz, a gig for which an 11-year-old Mark was banned from attending by his mum.

The rocker’s girlfriend, US soul singer Gloria Jones, also performed at Wigan Casino in the mid-1970s and his son Rolan had a gig at The Boulevard two years ago,

Mark may have missed out on his hero’s glam date in his home borough, but he’s not letting his near-miss with the 20th Century Boy hold him back.

He has pulled together an almost unrivalled collection of Bolan memorabilia.

This includes old stage gear and some of his original concert posters, tickets and programmes.

Promoting the convention earlier this year, he said: “I can’t believe that it’s 40 years since Marc died.

“Its going to be a big year for all those who love T Rex with all sorts of things happening nationally and there was no way that Wigan was going to miss out.”

He has invited Rolan and Gloria to the convention, which has been a fixture in the town’s musical calendar since 2005, but is unable to confirm their attendance so far.

Tickets for the event, which will take place from 5pm to 1am at the former legion club, are £15.

They can also be secured by calling Mark on 07921 380022 or via his Facebook.