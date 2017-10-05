Town centre roads closed after pedestrian hit by car

Several Wigan roads are currently closed after a person was knocked down by a car.



Parsons Walk and New Market Street have been closed after the incident.

Police were called shortly before 9.30am this morning (Thursday) to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Northway, Wigan.

The 40-year-old pedestrian has been taken to Aintree University Hospital by air ambulance with serious head injuries.

The driver of the car, a blue Peugeot 206, remained at the scene to speak with officers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 543 of 05/10/17, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.