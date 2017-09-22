Town rallies to help young dad

A young Wigan dad seriously injured on his stag do is making progress in hospital.

Alex Green, 26, has been in intensive care at a hospital in Majorca for almost a week after sustaining extensive injuries during a mystery incident. The

Golborne father-of-one has been supported by fiancee Becky Thorpe, and his close family who have flown out to be at his bedside.

More than £30,000 has now been raised to bring Alex home safely, more than two thirds of the overall target.

Messages have also flooded in from friends, colleagues at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service where Alex works as a firefighter, and even strangers from across the country.

Although Alex remains in intensive care; his family have released a statement thanking everyone for their financial and emotional support and to give an update on his condition: “Alex is making progress everyday. Doctors are amazed at his strength, he is a miracle.

"His costs for care and treatment in Majorca are covered, but his family are now in the process of organising him to be repatriated home as his condition stabilises.

"The love, support and generosity Alex has received these past six days is so overwhelming and his family will be forever grateful. The donations he has received will be for his repatriation home to continue his care in England and to be closer to his family, especially his adored son, Zach and for his continued recovery and rehabilitation.”

Alex, a keen Wigan Warriors’ fan, was only six hours into his stag do when he was found with multiple injuries including fractured eye sockets, a broken nose, broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a bleed on the brain.

The mysterious incident unfolded after the stag left the group of 25 friends and family to go to the toilet.

Panic ensued when he did not return, and soon a massive search for Alex was underway by members of his party, who were devastated when they were told he had been found back at the resort with horrific injuries.

The former Golborne High pupil is due to marry Becky in December. A fund-raising event will take place today at the Millstone pub in Golborne, starting at 3.15pm.