Town sparkie receives top trade honour

A Wigan electrician is “over the moon” after being highly commended in a competition to find the best tradesperson in the country.

Karl Mather was one of eight tradesmen to reach the final of Screwfix’s Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2017, out of more than 5,000 applicants.

And despite being narrowly missing out on the top prize, Karl was still thrilled to have gone so far.

The 36-year-old from Goose Green said: “I’m over to moon to have been highly commended in this competition. I was able to showcase the variety of electrical challenges I’ve achieved for my customers, but also how important it is for me to support those in need.

“I met a great bunch of tradespeople at the final, who all really knew their stuff so I’m thrilled to have been given this award.”

Screwfix marketing director Graham Smith said: “Karl stood out with his ethos of going the extra mile and this was clearly shown through his high standard of work and going above and beyond. Karl represents all that is great about the UK’s tradespeople.”