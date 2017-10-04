Toys jostle for top spot on Santa's list

The cricket season and summer music festivals may only be very recent memories.

But there’s no escaping the fact that the long countdown to Christmas has already begun in some quarters.

Like it or not, the shelves are starting to fill up with all those commercial trappings of the festive season which now seems to warrant a build-up of a quarter year or more!

And so this week it was unveiled which toys are expected to be the most in-demand from Santa.

Smyths Toys, which has a superstore in Wigan, has produced a list which consists of some classics that children are familiar with including LEGO, NERF, Paw Patrol and PJ Masks in addition to some completely new playthings from some of the biggest brands.

Topping the list is Tyler the Playful Tiger who, at a cool £134.99 will talk to his owner.

Sinead Byrne, Joint Head of Marketing at Smyths Toys, said "We are excited about our unique selection of this year’s hottest toys.

"In addition to some familiar classiscs including LEGO, NERF and Our Generation, it is great to see some new innovative products feature this year such as Cosmo from Anki and Tyler the Playful Tiger."