Traffic chaos after lorry ploughs into wall

A lorry ploughed into a garden wall at the front of a house in an early-morning incident involving three vehicles.

Police were called to Gathurst Road in Orrell just after 7.20am on Friday December 9.

Aftermath of a crash involving a lorry and two cars in Gathurst Road, Orrell

A large van demolished the wall in front of a house in the incident which also involved two cars, which happened near the junction with Spring Road.

The collision caused some disruption to motorists as one lane of Gathurst Lane ended up blocked by the lorry.

Long queues quickly built up as drivers tried to get around the stricken vehicles.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) managed to get the lane heading towards Shevington open before 9am and the lorry was then extricated and taken away from the scene.

No-one was hurt in the incident.