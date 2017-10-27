Traffic delays after motorway offal spillage

Major delays have been caused after a truck shed a load of offal on a motorway.



The spillage forced two lane closures on the slip road at Haydock Island while the spillage was cleared.

Delays of over 90 minutes are expected whilst the spillage is cleared, after the incident on the M6 Southbound between Junction 23 at Haydock and Junction 22 at Winwick earlier this morning.

Highways England are warning of traffic backing up from Junction 27 at Wigan.