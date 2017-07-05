Tragic Cameron's death ruled an accident by coroner

The tragic death of a 'popular' and 'caring' schoolboy who crashed his motorbike has been ruled an accident.

Cameron Chadwick, 15, was riding at only 22 miles per hour when he lost control of the off-road bike, an inquest heard.



Family and witnesses at Bolton Coroners' Court hearing heard how Cameron and a friend had purchased the stolen bike unwittingly from an unnamed man before crashing it into a kerb on Helvellyn Road in Pemberton on February 7 this year.



Eye witnesses sobbed as they described seeing the youngster's front tyre wobbling before he lost control and came off the bike, his helmet falling off and rolling down the street.



Evidence from Greater Manchester Police showed that Cameron, an Abraham Guest pupil who was well known for following the rules, had been travelling at a maximum speed of 22 miles per hour before the fatal crash.



His parents, Stacey and John Chadwick, told senior coroner Jennifer Leeming, that he had no experience with motorbikes and that his behaviour on the day of his death was 'totally out of character'.



Mrs Leeming handed a Regulation 18 to Wigan Council officer Steven Lowe to reassess the depth of a pothole on the street which could have 'contributed' to a loss of control, although police investigators believed that it did not directly cause the crash, which they think happened after Cameron collided with a speed bump.