Tragic death of dad left in a ‘toxic’ relationship

A former warehouseman took his own life after becoming embroiled in a “toxic” relationship with the mother of his young son, an inquest heard.

Danny Darren Keane, 35, is said to have sent social media messages and videos warning Kimberley Derbyshire he was going to take his own life, Bolton Coroner’s Court was told.

His family insisted that Danny, also known as Fairhurst, was a different person away from Miss Derbyshire, who lived with her children and their son Charlie in the North Wales area.

Danny, of Thorburn Drive, Norley Hall, was originally from Skelmersdale but had been living with family in Wigan, where he was found hanging on March 1.

Michaela Keane, his sister, said Danny was “always a rogue” growing up but enjoyed the support of a close-knit family.

Questioned by assistant coroner Timothy Brennand about the couple’s “toxic” bond, she added: “It was that relationship and the children.”

She said shortly before his death Danny had broken down and accused his partner of “taking everything from him.”

Cross-examined by Mr Brennand, Miss Derbyshire said she did not believe her partner would take his own life because he would not put his nan through the ordeal. She claimed Danny had issues with drink and drugs.

But his brother, Michael Keane, said relatives were concerned Miss Derbyshire’s own substance misuse problems were being projected onto Danny.

Coroner Mr Brennand recorded a narrative conclusion as Danny’s intentions were unclear “by reason of self-induced intoxication”.